A video currently trending on social media captures the moment singer, Wizkid joined Burna Boy on stage at his show

Recall Burna Boy's music show was sold out at the 17k capacity Hollywood bowl hall which was packed with music lovers

Several Nigerians have reacted to the clip which shows the Grammy-award winners performing their son, Ginger

The bromance between top Nigerian singers, Burna Boy and Wizkid is definitely one that has left their fans pretty impressed.

The singers performed their hit song, Ginger. Photo credit: @burnaboygram, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Recall the self-acclaimed African giant, on October 8, 2021, performed at the Hollywood Bowl - a 17,000 capacity hall that was reportedly sold out.

Much to the pleasure of the audience at the show, Wizkid popped up on stage to perform their hit song, Ginger, together.

A video that captures the moment has surfaced on social media.

Check it out below:

Reactions

Check out some comments below:

lovelight996:

"2 African giants on stage together.No comparison there can never be 1king in music Africa is proud of you "

xanogo17:

"Starboy for a reason"

omoba_adebolah:

"Love dem both ❤️"

officialbig_frank:

"Celebrate Grace"

itsreallumii:

"Naija boys disturbing yankee selling out shows. How I wish this could be done in Nigeria without the fear of insecurity and availability of great event venues /centers that can take thousands at once."

Big stars attend Wizkid's show

Wizkid has continued to make his fans proud as his tour in the USA is all everyone is talking about.

The singer who is currently on a tour for Made In Lagos album performed in California, at the Wiltern Theatre in the city of Los Angeles and it has got people talking.

Among those who attended the event were American rapper, Wizkhalifa, Hollywood actor, Kevin Hart and British actor, Damson Idris.

Davido and Wizkid's fans at it again

Wizkid has become the first Nigerian artiste to have a platinum song certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) with his song Essence selling over 1 million copies.

Davido fans have hit out at Wizkid that he was the first Nigerian artiste to go platinum.

For clarifications, Davido's platinum certification for his hit single Fall is from another body, not RIAA.

Source: Legit.ng