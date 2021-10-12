Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, recently started a social media challenge encouraging women to share their struggles

The challenge with the hashtag Nobody Like Woman, saw a number of female celebs sharing ugly words that had been hurled at them

Legit.ng has gathered a list of some female celebrities who have been vulnerable and brave enough to join the challenge

Talented Nigerian singer, Simi, has gotten various women out of their shells after starting a trending social media challenge, Nobody Like Woman.

The mother of one’s challenge encouraged numerous women to share the ugly and degrading words that had been hurled at them by many people for different reasons.

Since the challenge commenced, a lot of people, especially female celebrities have recounted the unsavoury words they have been told by others.

Nigerian female celebs recount ugly words that have been said to them in Simi's Nobody Like Woman challenge. Photos: @tontolet, @temiotedola, @official_mercyeke, @diaryofakitchenlover.

Source: Instagram

The challenge involves these women sharing black and white photos of themselves with these painful words written on it.

The Nobody Like Woman challenge has gone viral and many ladies have proven to be each other’s support system by sharing encouraging words with those affected.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some female celebs who participated below:

1. Mercy Eke:

2. Osas Ighodaro:

3. Tonto Dikeh:

4. Real Warri Pikin:

5. Annie Idibia:

6. Chef T - Diary of a Kitchen Lover:

7. Etinosa Idemudia:

8. Adesua Etomi:

9. Toolz Oniru-Demuren:

10. Kie-Kie:

11. Temi Otedola:

12. Nikki Laoye:

13. Efe Irele:

14: Kaffy Shafau-Ameh:

15. Mercy Aigbe:

16. Bukunmi Oluwasina:

Nice one.

