Many subscribers of the MTN have lamented over hours of downtime on the network on Saturday, October 9

Due to the incident, the MTN customers couldn’t call, surf the Internet and stream videos for many hours

The telco, however, apologised to Nigerians, saying that it was truly sorry for any inconveniences caused the customers

Following the downtime of the network suffered by millions of MTN subscribers in Nigeria on Saturday, October 9, the telco has apologised for the incident.

The Guardian reports that the MTN customers couldn’t call, surf the Internet and stream videos for many hours.

MTN has apologised to its subscribers over network failure. Credit: MTN Nigeria.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the challenge was not limited to Lagos, as the downtime was experienced in other parts of the country.

The report said that though, MTN apologised for the downtime, the challenge, according to checks started at about 4 pm Nigerian time.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

It was stated that the cause of the downtime could not be ascertained as of the time of writing this report.

The newspaper noted that a blog post by the network reads:

“Some of our customers are having difficulty connecting the network today. We are looking into this and are truly sorry for any inconveniences caused.”

The report added that the MTN’s subscriber base has increased to 77.3 million, according to the latest industry statistics from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The telecommunications firm, which recently celebrated 20 years of pioneering telecoms revolution in the country on August 8, has 39% market coverage.

Mark Zuckerberg says he is not worried about money lost

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Techprenuer, Mark Zuckerberg, said that he was not worried about the money lost or the number of users who migrated to other social media platforms during a seven-hour outage of his services on Monday, October 4.

It was reported that Zuckerberg, who made his stance known in a Facebook post on Tuesday, October 6 said he was rather concerned about those who rely on his products to connect with friends and family.

Also, Zuckerberg said the allegations of a Whistleblower against Facebook services are untrue and do not depict Facebook and its sister platforms.

Zuckerberg suffered a significant loss in fortune as two major happenings weakened the confidence of investors in the social media giant.

Source: Legit