Nigerian actress has served social media another level of sweet couple moment as she showed off WhatsApp conversation with her billionaire hubby

In the chat she shared, the couple discussed Ned Nwoko's Abuja trip as the man appreciated her for being pivotal to its success

The 20-year-old film producer gushed over her billionaire husband stating that he gives her butterflies

Young Nigerian actress has got many gushing after showing off her WhatsApp chat with her hubby Ned Nwoko on social media.

According to LindaIkejiblog that shared the chat, the 20-year-old said her husband gave her butterflies with the manner in which he spoke to her.

The two spoke about his Abuja trip Photo Credit: @regina.daniels, @lindaikejiblog

Source: Instagram

The lovebirds, in the WhatsApp conversation, discussed his Abuja trip.

Regina had enquired if he was able to make the flight to which he responded in the affirmative.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ned Nwoko then went on to praise Regina stressing that the trip wouldn't have been possible if not for her and their kid Moon.

The chat ended with both of them professing their love for each other.

Nigerians react

@weightlossproducts9ja commented:

"She never shares her private stuffs online for her to do this then she's really Happy and grateful . ❤️"

@iam_kingphy remarked:

"I love you “ I guess to more other three wives also”...poor man wey get girlfriend sef no fit get side chick! This life no balance"

@bbsandy_zikky said:

"I can not share my man’s d**k with any woman once he is my hubby no matter d money. He might still send something sweet like this to his other wives, I no gree biko coz jealousy fit kill me "

@pascal.ezekiel stated:

"See Rich couple conversations, poor man own be like ..... baby bus for park done full oo , I no get money for shatter so I enter “aka na enu” please make garri for me ... I Dey come."

@folu_toye wrote:

"So this is the sweetest thing even with the chat it’s obvious their conversation level is so poor."

Actress Nkechi Blessing reveals how her colleagues fill hubby's DM with love messages

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing had stated that her husband's DM is filled with love messages from her colleagues.

This comes after Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Uriel had shared a post where she lamented over the fact that women, even her friends flooded her ex's DM simply because she put up a photo of him.

In a reply to her, the actress disclosed that her husband's DM is filled with messages from her female colleagues who have no idea that she has seen it all.

"My own husband's DM is filled with even my so called colleagues. They have no idea i have seen all. I just allow them wallow in their foolishness.Women? Tufiakwa!"

Source: Legit