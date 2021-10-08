An Adenta driver has recounted how 3 ladies from Nigeria almost took his car from him at night

According to the gentleman, the passengers attacked him just when he was about to climb a speed ramp

It took the timely intervention of another driver who came out of nowhere to rescue the young man

A young Ghanaian driver who withheld his name has narrated how three Nigerian ladies nearly took his car from him in the dead of the night when he had just closed for the day.

Narrating his experience on TMGHLive on YouTube, the gentleman revealed that the incident happened around the Adenta-Legon in Ghana stretch at about one o'clock a.m.

Driver who escaped 3 ladies Photo credit: YouTube, TMGHLive

Source: UGC

He stated that the three ladies were dressed in mini-skirts and it never crossed his mind that they could have been armed robbers.

However, as they approached a speed ramp and he slowed down, the one right beside him quickly turned off the car engine, and instantly, the two behind tied his neck and pointed a knife at him.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The driver's own words

"GHc200 (N13, 565) was in my pocket by then. The one behind me managed to pull it out. However, just when they were struggling to take my car key, another car appeared ahead of us. Upon noticing that I was not moving, he pointed his headlights right on us and all three of them escaped," he said.

From that moment, the gentleman says he never takes two passengers at a time particularly if it is in the night any longer.

In addition, he always keeps his windows down and internal lights on throughout every night trip so that in case of an attack, somebody might notice and come to the rescue.

Watch the video below:

Man saved by woman he shot in the face 31 years ago

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man was saved by a woman he shot in the face 31 years ago.

People reported that in 1990, a lady named Debbie Baigrie was out with friends after the delivery of her second child in Florida, US when Manuel who was 13 years old at time attempted to rob her.

It was said that a young Manuel was under peer pressure from older teens to carry out a robbery that evening and Debbie was the unlucky victim.

Manuel shot Debbie in the mouth and this affected her jaw and some of her teeth.

Source: Legit