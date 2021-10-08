As part of its effort to attend to give the custoemrs a good service delivery, Ikeja Electric has recently introduced the ‘Singleview’ platform

Ikeja, Lagos state- The Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) has recently announced the introduction of Singleview, an interactive platform designed to enable prepaid meter customers access their vending pattern and consumption.

The Nation reports that the platform was unveiled by Mrs Folake Soetan, Chief Executive Officer, Ikeja Electric on Friday, October 8, in Ikeja.

Soetan said the platform serves as a major touch point where prepaid meter customers could access personal information such as energy vending record and consumption history.

The Ikeja Electric has launched a new platform 'SingleView', to enable easy prepaid meter management for Ikeja residents. Photo credit: Ikeja Electric Plc

Source: Facebook

According to her, they can also access month-on-month energy consumption, account number, account status, tariff class and rates.

From tracking energy consumption, to viewing payment history, managing multiple accounts, accessing quick complaint resolution, the prepaid customers can now view all activities at a glance, a report by IE Facebook page also indicate.

Soetan noted that the Business Unit and Undertaking Office covering their location would respond promptly.

She said:

“As a customer centric organisation, Ikeja Electric is always forward thinking, innovative and committed to its customers in order to enhance their experience.

“This solution offers convenience and prompt service. We have further given them power in their hands.

“The platform will enable customers to access the necessary information with ease.

“With the ability to track and understand their consumption and vending patterns, they are able to plan their energy need efficiently.”

Soetan said SinglevIew was targeted at only prepaid meter customers within Ikeja Electric network, adding that customers could use it by logging on to www.ikejaelectric.com/single-view to learn more about the solution and register with their meter number.

