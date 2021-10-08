A Ghanaian pupil, Prince Kwodwo Antwi of the Abeka 3 Basic School in Accra, has been given a full scholarship by Ashesi University

The 12-year-old boy gained traction after a video of him building a wooden toy car from scratch emerged on social media

Antwi was captured on camera by Asiedua, who shared the video on social media and this got many people tal

A talented Ghanaian pupil, Prince Kwodwo Antwi of the Abeka 3 Basic School in Accra, has been given a full scholarship by Ashesi University.

The pre-teenager first gained traction after a video showing him cutting and fitting together separate wooden parts to build a toy car emerged on social media.

Talented 12-year-old Gh Student Who Built a Wooden Toy Car Gets Scholarship from Ashesi University Photo credit: @_favouritesmile

Source: UGC

New development

In a post updating her followers, Asiedua shared that Antwi has been given a full scholarship by Ashesi University to be trained in certain modules with Asustem Robotics, a STEM educator in Ghana.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

''Y’all [you all] @Ashesi reached out to help after seeing this tweet! Prince has been given a full scholarship to be trained in certain modules with Asustem Robotics, a STEM educator in Ghana. He’ll be monitored by staff at Ashesi University and my team @FTFGhana. My heart is so full,'' she said.

Talented student who built motorbike that looks like helicopter gets scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a talented student who built a motorbike that looks like helicopter had bagged scholarship.

The 20-year-old named Kenneth will now get to pursue his dreams of becoming a mechanical engineer, thanks to a former Imo State Chief of Staff, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu.

According to one of his aides, Darlington Flowrymz Ibekwe who made the announcement on Facebook, his principal came across social media videos capturing the 20-year-old's talents and took interest in him.

A search was launched for the lad and he was found. Kenneth's home in Umuezeala, Ehime Mbano, Imo State was located and contact was established with his parents.

Nwosu who is the President of Ugwumba Centre for Leadership Development in Africa (UCLDA) promised to support his future aspiration to ensure he imparts the world with his technical talents.

Source: Legit