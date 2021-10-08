Former BBNaija season 4 star, Sir Dee is bereaved, he announced the passing away of his mother, Mrs. Felicia

The reality star hinted that his life will never remain the same after losing his dear mother to the cold hands of death

Fans and celebrity colleagues of Sir Dee have sent their heartfelt condolences to comfort him in the difficult times

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem housemate, Sir Dee has lost his mother. Dr. Mrs Felicia Oluwanike Atteh Nee Oluromi who died at the age of 61.

Sir Dee loses his mother. Credit: @sirdee_da

Source: Instagram

The reality shared the sad news on his verified Instagram page and declared that his life will never remain the same:

"My mother is gone and my world as I know it is forever changed. There is no consolation to be had."

See Sir Dee's post below

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Condolences:

A couple of Sir Dee's celebrity colleagues and fans have sent their condolences to him in this trying time.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages on his post, read below:

Gedoni:

"My deepest condolence my brother ."

Officialomololu:

"Please accept my condolences, trusting God to give you and yours comfort at this time."

Iamlucyedet:

"Awwww my deepest empathy dear! Take heart."

Acupofkhafi:

"Oh my goodness I am so so sorry Daniel."

Official_mercyeke:

"Omg so sorry dear."

Symply_tacha:

"I’m lost for words."

Veezeebaybeh:

"My GodMay her Soul Rest In Peace Prayers for you."

Jeffbankz:

"My heart and prayers are with you my dear brother."

Trikytee:

"My condolences bro, my heart is with you."

Itstuoyoofficial:

"Jesus May the Holy Spirit comfort you bro . My deepest condolences."

BBNaija star Soma loses dad

BBNaija star, Soma announced the passing away of his beloved father to his fan on social media, he expressed shock and pen an emotional tribute for his late dad.

Soma in his post recounted how he spoke to his father who appeared to have been ill. The reality star said he believed the words of his dad who assured him that he would be fine.

He, however, expressed regret at not traveling back home to spend time with his late dad before the sad incident happened.

Source: Legit.ng