BBNaija Lockdown ex-housemates Nengi and Ozo recently attended their friend Vee's listening party

In a video spotted online, the reality stars were spotted standing very close to each other in a noisy room

Ozo leaned into Nengi and placed his ear beside her mouth as he struggled to hear what she was telling him

One year after the end of BBNaija Lockdown, it is almost normal for people to have only their eyes on the new reality stars but that does not seem to be the case for Nengi and Ozo.

The Lockdown stars were shipped together due to their relationship in the house and people have not stopped talking about them

Vee recently had a listening party for her EP and she invited her fellow ex-housemates and the new set.

BBNaija Lockdown: Ozo and Nengi party together. Photos: @nengiofficial, @officialozo

Nengi and Ozo at Vee's listening party

A video of the duo talking to each other at the event was spotted on social media, to the delight of their fans. In the video, Nengi and Ozo were seen at dimly-lit room.

Ozo was spotted standing in front of Nengi, he leaned into her and placed his ear beside her mouth so as to hear what she was saying.

The reality star's position got

Watch the video below:

Fans react

chima_obim_:

"Them think say we don forget them."

lilianvivian45:

"My ozone "

pamelaabighe:

"My ozone❤️❤️❤️"

m_selloane:

"My babies"

smoshiie_ky:

"Ozone"

traceyk478:

"My people ❤️❤️❤️"

bukolaakintomide:

"Am happy seeing dem together again, I no dey were still rolling"

zinnycharms:

"My heart is super full"

blessingokeke_lovedoctor:

"I love them❤️❤️❤️❤️"

emacomfort:

"Beautiful people."

ladyrash6:

"My people, love you forever."

Ozo gives his fans a tour of his beautiful house

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ozo, pleasantly surprised his fans and followers as he gave them a peek into his life. The ex-Lockdown housemate treated his online community to a grand tour of his tastefully furnished apartment.

Although not one to put out all his affairs on social media, the reality star made an exception this time around as every nook and cranny of the apartment was put on display.

The reality star teamed up with an interior designer and a furniture company to help him bring the vision of his apartment to life, as the details that went into the set up could not be missed.

