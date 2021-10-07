The Peoples Democratic Party national executive committee has approved the zoning of the opposition party's chairman to the north

Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesman made the announcement on Thursday, October 7, after the NEC meeting

Following the decision, all positions in the party currently occupied by people from the south will go to the north

The National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has backed the decision to zone the party’s national chairmanship position to the north.

Channels TV reports that the spokesman for the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan made the remark following NEC's meeting on Thursday, October 7.

The National Executive Committee of the PDP has approved the recommendation of its committee to zone the national chairman to the north. Photo credit: Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria

Recall that the zoning committee led by the governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, had recommended that the party’s national chairman be zoned to the northern region.

According to Ologbondiyan, the party's highest decision-making body supported the move following the adoption of the recommendation by Ugwuanyi, The Nation added.

He went on to note that party leaders in the six geopolitical zones have been mandated to go back to base and micro zone the various elective party positions among the states in their various states.

The Ugwuanyi zoning committee had swapped the chairmanship and all other elective party positions presently held by persons from North with those from the South.

Ologbondiyan said the NEC would meet later to consider the report of another committee following the controversy that greeted the zoning swap.

Supremacy battle for control of PDP begins ahead of party’s convention

Meanwhile, a battle for the control of the PDP is in the offing. The battle is between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Oyo state governor, Rotimi Makinde teaming up, Rivers state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike on one side, and former governors and ex-ministers on another side.

Before the alliance between Makinde and Wike collapsed, the two governors were backing the former governor of Osun state, Col. Olagunsoye Oyinlola (rtd) as the next national chairman of the party.

Wike is said to have now thrown his weight behind the deputy vice-chairman of the party in the south-south, Chief Dan Orbih, while Atiku and Makinde are behind the chairmanship aspiration of the former governorship candidate of the party in Ondo state, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN).

