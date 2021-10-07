Mother of BBNaija season 6 finalist, Angel, has engaged fans online in a question and answer session

In one of the questions posed to her about her daughter's relationship with a fellow housemate, Cross, she answered that they can never force their daughter on anyone

Angel's mum answered a couple of other questions and her responses have ignited reactions from fans

Mother of Angel, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye finalist, Titi has engaged fans on a question and answer session on Instagram.

The 37-year-old answered questions about her daughter's relationship with Cross amongst others.

Angel's mum speaks on her daughter's relationship with Cross. Credit: @titilala_brownsugar @crossda_boss

When asked who was her favourite housemate apart from her daughter, Titi said Cross and the response prompted another question about him.

"People are saying her parents are forcing Cross on her, how true is that?"

She replied that:

"Ehnnnnn we will never force anyone on her."

Titi also made it known that Angel bonded more with her father and lashed out at a fan who questioned Angel's home training.

"Perfect human when you born your own train am well and stop judging."

Check out some of the questions below:

Fans reactions

Titi's questions and answer session with fans has ignited more reactions from other fans.

Legit.ng captured some of them below:

Ada_anyiam:

"She’s open for business deals??"

Francasown:

"The desperation for fame."

Activenaija:

"Woo, Angel Oya rest, ur wahala don too much."

Oshiomoshi:

"The mother sef wants cross for her daughter."

Nairobi__________xo:

"Two of you have work to do. You cannot just born something that will be a problem to young people growing up with her irritatingggggggg personality. Oya cry under my comments y’all p!GSss on 1,2,3 (anything u drop, na for your mama) I no get time today."

Auntykate_official:

"She answered questions thrown at her,I don't see anything wrong in that what I see wrong is her having questions and answers in the first place except the went to her page to troll her.na wa o."

Teh__mey:

"Shey na mum go for bbn bayi."

Lovely video of Angel's youthful parents hits the internet

A video of the young-looking parents of BBNaija season six finalist, Angel, made rounds on the internet.

Angel's parents Baron and Titi got eyes rolling with their youthful look as they served couples goals during the show's grand finale.

Nigerians have reacted to the video with many suggesting that they looked younger than most of the housemates.

Source: Legit