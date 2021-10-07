BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Kayvee, might have stayed on the show for a short while but he is no doubt making the best of his newfound celebrity status.

The budding photographer was hailed as one of the cutest guys on the show despite not having the time to explore his possibilities with the ladies.

Now that the BBNaija season 6 show is over, Kayvee appears to be focusing on his brand outlook and a look through his social media page shows that he appears to know his stuff when it comes to fashion.

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star Kayvee giving fashion goals. Photos: @mrkayvee.

Source: Instagram

From rocking suits, jackets, boots and sneakers, Kayvee is arguably one of this season's stars who has stood out on social media when it comes to having an impressive style.

Legit.ng has gathered some photos of the former BBNaija Shine-Ya-Eye housemate bringing his fashion A-game.

See below:

1. A fancy cowboy:

2. Never getting it wrong in an all-black ensemble:

3. A man never looked cuter in pink:

4. Sweet boy, fresh guy:

5. A baby boy for life:

6. Unlooking game at its finest

7. Ice on his neck, that's how stars do:

8. Sometimes dress down but slay while at it:

Nice one.

Ex-BBNaija housemates steal the show with stylish outfits at last Saturday night party

The BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show has been trailed with mixed reactions from fans of the show who described the season as many things.

However, that has not stopped them from keeping up with the lives of the housemates and being entertained by them.

As expected, the BBNaija stars also know to give viewers a show and try to always bring their A-game, especially when it comes to fashion.

Former Shine Ya Eye housemates were given the opportunity to reunite with their co-stars who were already in the finals.

They were at their last Saturday night party and they all made sure to look the part. Photos of these ex-housemates lovely attires have made the rounds on social media and Legit.ng gathered some photos of what they rocked to the event.

Source: Legit