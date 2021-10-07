Having a verified account on social media is one of the things celebs look forward to and three BBNaija stars now have it

Maria, Cross and Nini have become the latest Shine Ya Eye housemate whose accounts were confirmed on Instagram

The verification badge has been spotted immediately after their usernames on the photo-sharing app

The celebrity status of BBNaija ex-housemates Maria, Cross and Nini has been confirmed as the reality stars recently got verified on Instagram.

A visit to their individual Instagram pages shows the blue tick after their names.

BBNaija's Maria, Cross, Nini get verified on IG. Photos: @mariabenjaminchike, @crossda_boss, @singhniniofficial

Source: Instagram

Following the verification of their Instagram pages, the ex-housemates have now become public figures.

It seems that the number of followership does not matter as the three verified ex-housemates barely have one million fans following them.

Congrats to them.

Check out their verification badge below. Swipe left to see more

Nigerians congratulate the reality stars

Fans celebrated the verification of the ex-housemates but some wanted to know why it is taking long for others to get verified.

yoli_8603:

"Whitemoney with over a million?"

gentle_angel_____________:

"Our bestie Maria congratulations to her."

ladell_ex:

"Nawa oo Dem never verify winner."

luxuryhairby_yuwa:

"They should help whitemoney out please , why is his own taking too much time nah?"

that_northerngirl_:

"Na saskay I dey wait for."

okwudili_kingsley:

"Why them no one verify our winner’s account with over a million."

franh_xess:

"So Maria never reach 1m till now.. Wahala."

oparaaman:

"Verify angel oo."

southygirl88_:

"And Pere???"

m_k_baby:

"Why haven't whitemoney been verified.. Watin instagram dey wait for."

mariachikestan:

"Congratulations to my flygirl."

Whitemoney meets singer Slimcase

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney has started enjoying the freedom of meeting people again and interacting with them.

The reality star met with popular musician, Slimcase and it was an electrifying scene of display of pure friendship. The duo ran all over the place shouting as they hugged each other while Slimcase congratulated Whitemoney for a successful campaign at the show.

Slimcase shared the fun video on his verified Instagram page and declared the two of them were star-struck upon seeing each other again.

