Nigeria's unemployment rate has more than tripled in the last five years as the economy has experienced two recessions

In the fourth quarter of 2020, 38.5 percent of the labour force aged 15 to 24 years in Nigeria was unemployed

However, data has revealed it is not really about the government as many Nigerian youths are not preparing themselves to work

According to a recent 2020 National Youth Survey, less than half of Nigerian youth aged 15 to 35 have knowledge of the use of word processing software such as Microsoft Word, Google Docs, or OpenOffice.

The survey which was carried out by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD) in collaboration with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that out of 23.4 million youths surveyed only 9.7 million indicated they have skills in word processing and 13.7 million reveal no competence in word processing.

The numbers from the survey on youths computer literacy

Source: Original

The report also showed 21.8 million can browse the internet, while 3.6 million, 2.7 million, and 1.3 million indicated they have skills in graphics and design, specialist software packages, and certified IT experts, respectively.

From the data above, only 1.3 million youths are certified IT professionals who have specialized skills in areas like Artificial Intelligence(AI), database administration, graphics & design, multimedia, networking, software engineering, and web design & management.

percentage of youths with computer literacy by gender

The study revealed out of the 23.4 million surveyed on computer literacy, over 54 percent were male and 46 percent female.

By region, Southeast and South-South have 50.3 and 51.2 percent of their computer literate youths as females respectively, while North West has the least percentage of computer-literate female youths

If You Want Power, Go for It, Osinbajo Tells Nigerian Youths

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported Yemi Osinbajo the Vice president of Nigeria challenged youths to contest for elective positions if they truly want to take overpower.

According to Osinbajo, the not-too-young-to-run movement would be defeated if the youths fail to contest.

However, he lamented that the turnout of youths in Nigeria during elections had always been low.

