Couple Ulysses and Lorraine Dawson tied the knot in a memorable wedding event in 1946

The old lovebirds marked their 75th wedding anniversary in style by recreating their wedding day

They were all happy and thankful for acheiving all they ever dreamed for

A West Virginia couple, Ulysses and Lorraine Dawson, relived one of the best days of their lives when they recreated their wedding for their 75th anniversary.

From right: Ulysses Dawson and his wife Lorrain recreating their wedding day (l) Ulysses and Lorrain surrounded by their friends during their 75th wedding anniversary. Photo: WCHS via CNN.

There were challenges

The two admit that their 75 years of marriage have been filled with ups and downs but mostly bliss.

Lorraine Dawson said:

“I thank God for him. I could never find a better one."

On their anniversary Saturday, October 2, the couple celebrated how far they have come and the love that started it all in front of five generations of the family they created.

This was how I met him

Ulysses Dawson, 94, even donned his World War II uniform, the same one he was wearing for their 1946 wedding.

She added:

“That’s the way we met each other. He was in uniform."

She wore a white wedding dress for the first time during the recreation. At the couple’s original wedding, she wore a two-piece red suit.

Lorraine, 92, can still recall the day she met her future husband when they were just teenagers.

She saw him walking from afar and dropped the bucket of water she was holding, so she could go down to the well to get closer to him.

Ulysses Dawson said:

“Our prayers were answered, and I thank God for it all."

Times have changed since they were teenagers, but Ulysses Dawson says clearly what started then was a firm foundation built to last.

He added:

“The knot was tied awful tight, and it’s still holding."

Another couple celebrated love

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that after years of staying committed to their vows, a Ghanaian couple, Dr Boadi-Siaw and his wife have marked their 50th marriage anniversary with stunning photos.

The Cape Coast-based couple has attributed the longevity of their half a century marriage to their commitment to God and one another.

Dr Boadi-Siaw said:

''We are committed to God, the institution of marriage, and one another."

His wife added:

''It's the same commitment, not as a chore, but because we are married in the Lord, because of the children, and we are to witness to the Lord."

