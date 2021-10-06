The salary scale of the judicial workers has stirred reactions and this according to a federal lawmaker exposes them to corrupt practices

The chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary, Onofiok Luke has indicated an interest on the matter

According to Luke, the remuneration is long overdue and should be reviewed, following the nation’s present economic realities

FCT, Abuja - The chairman of the House of Representatives committee on Judiciary, Onofiok Luke has expressed concerns over the meagre salaries of the judicial officers, which he said exposed them to corruption.

The salaries, he said, were due for a review, stating it was abnormal that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, who is the highest judicial officer, earns a paltry N279, 497 monthly while Justices of the Court of Appeal take home about N206, 425, Vanguard reported.

He said further that Judges of the Federal High Court, National Industrial Court, FCT High Court, state high courts, FCT Sharia Court of Appeal, FCT Customary Court of Appeal, Khadis of state Sharia Courts of Appeal and state customary courts of appeal all earn N1.8 million each as annual salary, resulting to about N150,000 monthly.

In his motion seeking a review of the remunerations of Judicial officers and to increase the statutory transfer to the judiciary, Luke said the salary of judicial officers was last reviewed by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) in 2007 when the official exchange rate was N124 to $1 and the minimum wage was N5,000.

He added that the salary of judicial officers have become totally at variance with the current economic realities, The Punch also reported.

The House however resolved to ask the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to immediately review the remuneration of judicial officers in line with present economic realities, while also asking the federal government to, in line with judicial autonomy, accede to the increase in statutory transfer to the judiciary in the coming fiscal year.

