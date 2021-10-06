The opposition PDP in Anambra state lost two of its lawmakers to the APC on Wednesday, October 6

Onyebuchi Offor (Ekwusigo Constituency) and Douglas Egbuna (Onitsha North l Constituency) announced their defection at the plenary

In his reaction, the speaker of the House congratulated the new APC lawmakers and wished them well

The Nation reported that the lawmakers, Onyebuchi Offor (Ekwusigo Constituency), and Douglas Egbuna, (Onitsha North l Constituency), announced their defection at plenary in Awka, on Wednesday.

APC supporters celebrate with party flags in Abuja, Nigeria, after President Muhammadu Buhari was re-elected on February 26, 2019. Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Offor who was also the minority leader of the House said he consulted widely with his family and mentor on his decision to move from PDP to the APC.

He explain that he joined the APC so that his constituents can experience the party ruling at the federal level, PM News also stated.

Egbuna also explained that he defected to the APC after several consultations.

The speaker of the House, Uche Okafor, congratulated the lawmakers and wished them well in their new party.

