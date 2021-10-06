BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, has continued to received outpouring of love from fans

A talented Nigerian artist has gone viral for recreating the BBNaija star’s photo with interesting tools

Zonastrings made a portrait of Whitemoney using foodstuff such as okra, vegetables, dry fish, pepper, onions and more

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Whitemoney’s personality endeared a lot of people to him and fans have continued to show him love in interesting ways.

A video has gone viral on social media of one of Whitemoney’s fans paying homage to him by recreating one of his photos with interesting materials.

A talented artist known as Zonastrings on TikTok made a portrait of the BBNaija winner using foodstuff.

Talented Whitemoney fan recreates his photo using food items. Photos: @zonastrings / TikTok

Recall that on the BBNaija show, Whitemoney’s love for being in the kitchen was greatly known and he was even accused of using cooking as his strategy.

Zonastrings seemed to tap into this narrative and made an impressive portrait of Whitemoney using some vegetables, okras, salt, pepper, dry fish, onions and more edible items.

In the trending video, the artist took fans along on the art creation process by showing how he chopped his food items before laying them out on a black surface to make the portrait.

See the impressive video below:

Social media users react

It wasn’t long before Zonastring’s portrait of Whitemoney went viral online and internet users praised him for his talent and hardwork.

Read some of their comments below:

Davidjonesdavid:

"YOU ARE NOT HUMAN ❤️."

Jaycie_lead:

"My guy use Afang draw anh anh."

Prestigious__ushers:

"Zona ooooooo, you’re tooo good , we don’t deserve you at all."

Promise_e.s:

"Wetin remain na palm oil, water and fire ."

The.90nine:

"Guyyy wetin you no dey use draw❤️."

Olori_benita_osho:

"Wow. This is awesome ❤️."

Talented young lady uses salt to recreate late Sound Sultan's photo

A young Nigerian lady, Divine Favour, has made many people emotional after dedicating a lovely artwork to the memory of late musician Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan.

The singer’s widow, Farida, shared a video on her Instagram page showing the moment the talented artist created the artwork from start to finish.

Interestingly, the young lady used cooking salt to recreate one of the late singer’s photos that is popular on social media. The video also had his Motherland song playing in the background as Divine worked on the artwork.

