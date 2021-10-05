Geoff Tracy’s biography: who is Norah O'Donnell’s husband?

Geoff Tracy came into the limelight after marrying Norah O'Donnell, a celebrated American journalist currently anchoring the CBS Evening News. Besides being her spouse, he is a career person who owns restaurants. He is also a published author.

Geoff Tracy is known to many as Norah O'Donnell’s husband. The two have been married for over two decades and are each other's biggest supporters. Tracy is a chef and author, and here is more about his life and career.

Profile summary

Full name Geoffrey Tracey Other names Geoff Tracy Gender Male Date of birth 23rd January 1973 Age 50 years (as of 2023) Place of birth New York City, New York, United States of America Current residence Washington, DC, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Aquarius Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) Weight 136lb (62 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Spouse Norah O'Donnell Children 3 Siblings 1 Alma mater Choate Rosemary Hall, Georgetown University, and Culinary Institute of America Profession Chef, author, and businessman

Who is Norah O'Donnell's husband?

Geoffrey Tracey, commonly known as Geoff Tracy, is Norah O'Donnell’s husband. He is a chef, author, and businessman. His restaurants are doing well.

How old is Geoff Tracy?

The chef is 50 years old as of 2023. He was born on 23rd January 1973, and his Zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Where is Geoff Tracy from?

The seasoned chef was born in New York City, New York, United States of America. He resides in Washington, DC, United States of America.

His nationality is American, and his ethnicity is White. Although not much is known about his family background, it is publicly known that he has a brother named Chris.

Educational background

According to his LinkedIn page, Norah O'Donnell’s spouse attended Choate Rosemary Hall for his high school education. After graduating high school, he joined Georgetown University, where he pursued a degree in Theology.

He graduated from Georgetown University in 1995. He also attended the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, where he became a qualified chef.

What restaurants does Geoff Tracy own?

Chef Geoff’s Deluxe Hospitality is the group name of Geoff Tracy's restaurants. Before 2018, Chef Geoff ran multiple restaurants in Washington, DC.

In 2000, he opened his first restaurant called Chef Geoff's. What is Chef Geoff's last name? The name of his establishment made people curious about his last name, which is Tracy.

Later on, he opened his second establishment called Chef Geoff's Downtown. He also opened Lia’s in Chevy Chase. He also opened others. He later closed Chef Geoff's Tysons Corner, Hank's Tavern & Eats in Hyattsville, and Chef Geoff’s Rockville.

In 2018, he joined forces with other chefs to form Chef Geoff's Deluxe Hospitality. He is the group's president.

Chef Geoff's Deluxe Hospitality was formed after a partnership between him and Clover Restaurant Group which owns Tortilla Coast and four Cafe Deluxes.

50% of the group is owned by Geoff and his brother Chris, while the other 50% is owned by brothers James and Brian Sullivan. The Tracy brothers are in charge of daily operations, while the Sullivan brothers are in charge of exploiting growth opportunities.

Besides running his restaurant business, the chef is a published author. He has co-authored Baby Love: Healthy, Easy, Delicious Meals for Your Baby and Toddler. The book teaches busy parents how to feed their newborns and toddlers nutritious and tasty meals.

The chef also does charity work and has contributed to more than 150 charity groups and organisations.

What is Geoff Tracy's net worth in 2023?

There is no official information about the chef's net worth or earnings. Even so, it is apparent that he rakes a significant amount annually from his restaurant business. On the other hand, his wife's net worth is $22 million, and her annual salary is about $8 million.

Who is Geoff Tracy's wife?

The chef is married to journalist Norah O'Donnell. The two first met in 1991 in the cafeteria line at New South cafeteria in their first week of school at Georgetown University.

For Geoff, it was love at first sight. The two dated for many years. They got engaged in the fall of 1999.

The two wedded in 2001 in Dahlgren Chapel. Fr. Conroy, SJ, who lived right next door to Geoff since freshman year, married them.

Is Norah Odonnell still married? Yes, she is still married to the chef. The two have three kids.

Geoff and Norah O'Donnell’s children

The chef and his wife are blessed with three children, a son and two daughters. They welcomed a set of twins, Grace and Henry, on 20th March 2007. They also have another daughter named Riley Norah. She was born on 5th July 2008.

How tall is Geoff Tracy?

Norah O'Donnell’s husband's height is 5 ft 9 in (175 cm), and he weighs 136lb (62 kg). He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Trivia

In 2009, the chef won the Albert Uster Chef of the Year Award.

He is a member of the Washington Baltimore chapter of the Young Presidents Organisation.

In 2006, his restaurant got the National Restaurant Association's Best Neighbour Award for its services to the Washington, DC community.

Geoff Tracy, a seasoned chef and businessman, is the president of Chef Geoff's Deluxe Hospitality. He is known to many as the husband of journalist Norah O'Donnell.

