Nigerian movie star, Sonia Ogiri, held nothing back as she slammed controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze, on social media for his take on 2baba and Brymo’s issue.

Talented music artiste, Brymo, recently called out ace musician, 2baba, and accused him of getting men to beat him up over accusations that he slept with his wife, Annie.

In reaction to Brymo calling out 2baba, Daddy Freeze took to his social media page to react to the development.

According to him, Brymo calling out 2baba is wrong especially after he just reconciled with his wife Annie after series of social media back and forth.

Explaining further, Freeze added that it would have been better for Brymo to leave their issue in the past.

He wrote:

“Brymo, in my humble opinion, saying this is wrong… haba.. And the timing too, these people have gone through a lot.

I’m not saying you shouldn’t speak your truth, it’s just better to let certain dogs lie, and kicking a man when he is down is also not right.”

Actress Sonia Ogiri blasts Daddy Freeze

However, Freeze’s opinion was met with series of backlash on social media especially from his celebrity colleagues.

Nollywood actress, Sonia Ogiri, was not a fan of Freeze’s take on the trending issue and she bashed him for it.

The movie star wondered about the state of Freeze’s mental health as she lambasted him for judging Brymo’s ‘pain and truth’.

She asked if Brymo’s pain and emotional struggles did not matter because he wasn’t as popular as 2baba.

Internet users react

Read some of the comments Legit.ng gathered on the issue below:

Moonikkitchen:

“Freeze won’t rake this lightly but she's right I am happy brymo is getting all the support .”

Love_matuu:

“Daddy Freeze said we should let somethings slide . Let’s see if he’s gonna let this woman’s calling out “slide”.”

Opeyemi4change:

“This lady just said what dotun wanted to say, dotun was holding himself, Sonia no get joy, woman no fit hold themselves, dem go tell you as e be.”

Kayceekingz_amar:

“You just watched two men handle the situation without disrespecting each other in anyway but you come in saying “with all due respect” & actually disrespecting the man if he reply’s you now in that manner u go vex… I’m not supporting freeze but learn how to talk to people & not complicate simple things for yourself.”

Ultimatemaca_abuja:

“Daddy freeze should learn to mind his business.”

Annie calls out 2baba

2baba and his wife Annie Idibia aired their marital problems in public after she took to social media to call out the star.

According to her, his family members never liked her no matter how hard she tried. The actress added that she was never worthy of them despite making sacrifices for their family.

Not stopping there, Annie also accused 2baba of once going to Disneyland with his kids and spending several nights in the same apartment as his baby mama.

Source: Legit.ng