With 2021 drawing to its close, President Muhammadu Buhari is already making plans for the next year

The deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, on Tuesday, October 5, revealed that the 2022 Appropriation Bill will be presented on Thursday, October 7

Moreover, Omo-Agege noted that the revised 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework MTEF has been presented by President Buhari

According to the Senate, President Muhammadu Buhari will be presenting the 2022 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday.

Ovie Omo-Agege, the deputy Senate president, made this revelation during plenary on Tuesday, Channels TV reports.

The president said the bill will reflect funds for INEC ahead of 2023 polls (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

Omo-Agege also disclosed to members of the National Assembly the president has submitted the revised 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework MTEF and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), Vanguard added.

President Buhari has called on NASS to approve the planning documents which would form the assumptions in the 2022 budget, adding that the revision showed the new fiscal terms in the Petroleum Industry Act and the 2022 Appropriation Bill.

The president explained that the revision will reflect funds for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the next general elections.

