Popular comedian MC Edo Pikin is celebrating two years wedding anniversary with his lovely wife

The comedian shared cute family photos with his wife and their son as he heaped praises on his woman, showering her with romantic words

Fans and celebrity colleagues of MC Edo Pikin have sent beautiful messages to him as they celebrate with him

Popular Nigerian comedian, Gbadamasi Agbonjor Jonathan better known as MC Edo Pikin is celebrating two years wedding anniversary with his lovely wife, Lily Ajiroghene.

Comedian MC Edo Pikin and wife celebrate 2 years wedding anniversary. Credit: @mcedopikin

Source: Instagram

The proud husband and father of one shared lovely family photos with his wife and son on his verified Instagram page.

He showered his beautiful wife with romantic messages on the day of their anniversary and stated how important she has been to his life since they got married.

According to the comedian, it has been two heavy years of the 21st century. He further made it known that he has never experienced penury since he got married:

"You will forever remain my rest of mind, to marry you a thousand times I will just forever you be mine, with your character and behavior most Divine.

"Virtuous and righteous are less of words to describe you my most precious."

See MC Edo Pikin's post below:

Fans and celebrities reactions

A number of MC Edo Pikin's fans and celebrity friends have sent lovely wishes to the couples on their anniversary.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Lawrence_emareyo:

"Happy anniversary my people."

Eriata_ese:

"Forever to go."

Lindaosifo:

"Happy Anniversary to you both."

Koffithaguru:

"More bliss and blessings. Happy anniversary."

Efewarriboy:

"Happy anniversary bro. But this pics u post now. U think say difference Dey???? Na dressing change o. No difference . Wishing you guys forever and more bro."

Etek_notions:

"Happy wedding anniversary baba . More grace to pilot on."

Comedian MC Edo Pikin flaunts new house, dedicates it to son

Comedian MC Edo Pikin had earlier taken to social media to flaunt the new mansion he acquired.

The comedian dedicated his new house to his son, Jayden, and congratulated his little man for the achievement.

He called on his fans to join him in celebrating Jayden on his child dedication day.

Source: Legit.ng