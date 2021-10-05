Chrissy Teigen was loving the fact that Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were all down for several hours

Breaking her Twitter silence, Chrissy made it known that she would prefer a world without social media

While some agreed with Chrissy, most told her to sit back down and leave their social media platforms alone

American model and television personality Chrissy Teigen took to one of the only social media platforms that were still functioning to make it known how peaceful it was that the others were down.

Chrissy Teigen wishes social media would fall altogether, but others wish she would just keep quiet. Image: @chrissyteigen

Enjoying the social media silence, ironically, Chrissy felt the need to express her feelings on social media. Breaking her Twitter silence, Chrissy let her people know that removing social media altogether might not be a bad idea.

Chrissy posted:

“Everything’s down!! Honestly, take it all away from us.”

Chrissy went as far as calling whoever made the shutdown happen, a “mystery hero.”

Seeing Chrissy’s post, peeps took to the comment section to share their thoughts. While it was nice to have some downtime, we all know we couldn’t function without social media.

Take a look at some of the opinions shared in the comment section of Chrissy’s post:

@stefigrubler shared:

“I work for a Telco and all the customers are calling in because they think their internet isn’t working.”

@JennLisowski said lol:

“I don’t know what to do with myself. I had to actually work today!!”

@never_home is all for it:

“I agree Chrissy!!”

@Itsyoliebitch told Chrissy to chill:

“Let’s not get wild.”

Mark Zuckerberg loses a whopping $7 billion as a result of social media outage

Facebook tycoon Mark Elliot Zuckerberg was stressing while the rest of the world had some peace and quiet during the several hours that Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down, reported Legit.ng.

The outage smacked Zuckerberg so hard it saw him falling from his place as the fifth richest person in the world, reported The Citizen. Zuckerberg's personal wealth fell by nearly $7 billion in just a few hours.

Ironically, Facebook took to Twitter to announce that it was aware of the problem and was working to resolve it. People all over the world were in utter panic as their favourite platforms were not operational for much longer than they would have liked.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Facebook app. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

