Facebook and its apps appear to be coming back online after a huge outage.

Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and the main Facebook app had all been offline for more than six hours in one of the biggest technical failures in the company’s history.

The problems also affected Facebook’s own internal services – apparently leaving it unable to properly address the outage – and the additional web traffic sent to rivals such as Twitter and Telegram meant that they slowed down dramatically.

Facebook spokespeople offered their apologies to everyone affected by the problems, but little by way of explanation of how the world’s biggest websites went offline for much of the day.

It is likely that any fixes will take some time to filter out and users could still be hit by problems long after any fix is in place, given the relatively large and unwieldy of the infrastructure underpinning a company like Facebook as well as the many other apps it runs.

As Facebook came back online, for instance, users reported that they were seeing “login error code two”, which the company uses to alert them to connection errors. Some Instagram feeds failed to load and WhatsApp often span around with a “connecting” message.

But even that was a marked improvement from the array of error messages and unloaded pages that greeted users of Facebook and its other services around the world through much of Tuesday.

The technical issues are likely to prove vastly expensive. Facebook’s turnover equated to roughly $10 million an hour last year – and many other external companies rely heavily on the app, Instagram and WhatsApp to conduct their business.

Facebook gave little indication of what had caused the issue, or how it was eventually fixed. Instead, its employees and official accounts opted to apologise vaguely on Twitter, and promised to do what they could to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

Source: Legit.ng