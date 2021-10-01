Twitter has disclosed that discussions with the Nigerian government on lifting its operation in the country have been fruitful

The leadership of the social media platform expressed hope that in no time, Nigerians will begin using the site again

A spokesperson of the site said that so far there is a cordial relationship between the platform and the government

There are indications that Twitter will resume full operation in Nigeria soon as the social media platform has given a crucial update on its discussion with the federal government to chart a new way forward.

The platform in a brief statement by one of its spokespersons on Friday, October 1, stated that there is a strong hope for the restoration of the site for every citizen in the country, BBC reports.

The spokespersons whose identity was not revealed disclosed that so far talks with the government have been beneficial and promising toward achieving a fruitful partnership.

Quoting the statement, Nigerian Tribune said:

“We continue to engage with the Nigerian government and we are committed to charting a path forward to the restoration of Twitter for everyone in Nigeria.

“Discussions with the Nigerian government have been respectful and productive – we look forward to seeing the service restored very soon.”

President Buhari finally lifts ban on Twitter, gives reasons

Meanwhile, barely four months after the suspension of the operations of the microblogging site, Twitter, in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, October 1, said he had directed a conditional lifting of the ban.

Legit.ng reported that the president disclosed this in his nationwide broadcast to Nigerians to mark the nation’s 61st independence.

Buhari described social media as a very useful platform but regretted that some users have misused the platform to organise, coordinate, and execute criminal activities, propagate fake news, and promote ethnic and religious sentiments.

He said:

“Social media is a very useful platform that has enabled millions of Nigerians to connect with loved ones, promote their businesses, socialise, and access news and other information.

“However, recent events have shown that the platform is not just an innocuous platform for information dissemination. Rather some users have misused the platform to organise, coordinate, and execute criminal activities, propagate fake news, and promote ethnic and religious sentiments..."

