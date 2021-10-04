While many bury their dead in normal rectangular shaped coffins, a man was buried in a weird casket that got many talking

An emerging video showed how the unidentified man was laid to rest in a big beer bottle-shaped coffin

Many people have argued that the coffin choice was tailored after what the man loved the most, others found it hilarious

A man was ushered to the great beyond in an uncommon type of casket.

The man whose identity is unknown was buried in a beer bottle-shaped coffin.

The casket is a big beer bottle Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

The deceased's coffin was fashioned after the beer of a popular brand Star.

In a short video shared on Instagram by @Instablog9ja, the big coffin was supported with two stands at the front and back.

About five pallbearers could be seen dancing with the coffin before the crowd.

The incident reportedly took place in Ghana.

Mixed reactions trailed the video

For many people, the cause of the man's death would obviously stem from his drinking habit which was highlighted by the casket choice.

@adaure_adabekee

"Ghana people never cease to amaze me. They Bury people in what they engaged in most or their profession while alive."

@sunkanmi_omobolanle commented:

"Man must have worked with #nigerianbewries .. infact must be a senior staff . Anyways to the dead "

@pendown9ja remarked:

" I know a friend of mine that will choose this type of coffin."

@sammyrankingfire opined:

"Says alot about the circumstances surrounding his death "

@emperor_bolojay thought:

"Na baba shepe be that man died having a bottle of star in his hand."

@daveofadrex reacted:

"Does this one need judgement before going to hell like this ?"

Man buried in bird-like casket

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man was laid to rest in a bird-like casket in Enugu.

The wooden casket was designed like a colourful parrot. Photos of the casket surfaced on Facebook. The photos showed the the casket looking like a parrot with wings.

The deceased was buried in Alor Uno, Nsukka in Enugu state. Ayogu was buried by family members.

The photos from the ceremony sent social media buzzing.

Source: Legit