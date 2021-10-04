Muhammadu Lamido Sanusi II lauded the quality of leadership demonstrated by Governor Wike in making Rivers home to all Nigerians

Sanusi stated this on Sunday, October 3, during a courtesy visit to the Rivers state governor in Port Harcourt

The ex-emir also acknowledged the quality of public infrastructure, developmental strides and security provided by Wike's administration

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Lamido Sanusi II, has hailed Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike for his quality of leadership.

According to the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Wike made the southern state home for all Nigerians.

Former Kano emir Sanusi has expressed delight over the quality of leadership demonstrated by the governor of Rivers state. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

Sanusi made the disclosure on Sunday, October 1, during a courtesy visit to the Rivers state governor at Government House, Port Harcourt.

In a statement shared on Facebook by Kelvin Ebiri, the governor's special assistant on media, Sanusi expressed delight while acknowledging the quality of public infrastructure, development strides and security for residents under Wike’s administration.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The former emir said:

"I will like to thank your excellency, they have informed me of the support they have received and we have watched closely the efforts of his excellency to make Rivers a home for all Nigerians.

"To make all Nigerians feel they're true citizens of this country and to protect life and property and the freedom of persons."

Governor Wike replies his critics

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike slammed those criticising him for the decision of the state government to challenge the legality of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to collect Value Added Tax (VAT).

He believes Nigeria must encourage federating states to harness their resources and generate revenues, including VAT to advance their development.

Wike made this statement on Monday, September 20, during a courtesy visit by the managing director and editor-in-chief of the SUN (Newspaper) Publishing Limited, Onuoha Ukeh, who led a delegation to present a letter of nomination to him as the SUN Man of the Year 2020 Award at Government House in Port Harcourt.

Wike threatens showdown with FIRS

In a related development, Wike threatened to “take over” all offices of the FIRS in the oil-rich south-south state if the government agency continues with its “bullying.”

The governor spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting in Port Harcourt, the state capital, while addressing business owners in the state.

Wike told the oil firms, construction companies and other business owners operating in the state to start remitting their VAT to the state government beginning this September.

Source: Legit.ng