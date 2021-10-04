At last, the long industrial action embarked upon by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) is no more

The decision was taken on Monday, October 4, during a meeting attended by delegates of NARD and NMA

However, NMA urged NARD to make sure the federal government keeps to its promise made in August

The leadership of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Monday, October 4, called off its month-long.

In a statement signed by Nigerian Medical Association's secretary-general Ekpe Philips Uche, after a meeting advised striking doctors to call of the action, The Nation reports.

It was also was agreed that medical doctors will resume duties on Wednesday, October 6, Vanguard added.

The NMA called on NARD to ensure the federal government implements the signed memorandum of understanding (Photo: Ministry of Labour and Employment)

Source: Facebook

The president of NARD, Godiya Ishaya, at the meeting, therefore, declared that the strike has been called off.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

"We’ve officially suspended the strike to resume at 8:00 am on Wednesday. We made the decision in the wee hours of today.

"We held an emergency meeting from 5:30 pm on Sunday to the morning hours of today, and the NEC decided that having reviewed the progress made so far, the strike should be suspended.”

NMA also directed the National Officers Committee (NOC) to ensure the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed with the federal government earlier.

It also urged NOC to report back to the National Executive Council of NMA periodically on the progress made in this regard as the committee continues to liaise with the chairmen of branches across the country.

Doctors’ strike: No work, no pay, Buhari's govt tells NARD

Meanwhile, the government had advised striking members of NARD to resume duties while negotiations between both parties continue.

This was the appeal of the minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, on Thursday, August 12, in Abuja to resident doctors.

Ehanire noted that Nigeria is the only country in the world in which doctors go on industrial action in the midst of a global pandemic.

The minister added that the ‘No Work, No Pay’ rule is not a punitive measure but a provision of the Internal Labour Organisation (ILO).

Source: Legit