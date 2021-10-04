A video showing the reaction of Liquorose's fans to the grand finale of the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye has emerged online

Some fans of the popular dancer were displeased with the result of the show and they did not fail to express it

Nigerians seemed irritated by the reactions of Liquorose's fans as they slammed them and told them to reserve their energy for serious issues

Liquorose's fans have expressed how they felt about their favourite ex-housemate being the first runner-up of the reality TV show.

Whitemoney was announced as the winner of the show on Sunday, October 3, to the excitement of his fans and followers.

A video of Liquorose's fans has shown them crying profusely over her loss at the grand finale of the show.

Fans of Liquorose expressed unhappiness over her loss.

Source: Instagram

In the video, some young women were seen crying as their friends recorded them.

A young boy was also seen sobbing profusely as his mother cradled him in her hands. The mother of the crying boy was laughing while petting her son.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Liquorose's crying fans

Many Nigerians were not pleased with the reaction of Liquorose's fans and they slammed them.

moponz:

"That little boy is not supposed to watch that show! Young parents."

officialmeggie_:

"Wetin Be This? But She Won 20M Na. Not Bad If You Ask Me."

special_martha:

"Height of misplaced priority."

tanima_mz:

"Una just ment anyhow."

blaccbird_:

"Cry on babes #WMG."

maryjayanne1:

"Awon ode. Tinubu is about to be president but you are here crying for one liquidrose."

duchess_bibash:

"Reserve this energy for 2023."

BBNaija Cross speaks on his loss

Cross was the third finalist to get evicted from the reality show. The young man stepped out on stage to speak with the show host, Ebuka, and shared his thoughts on his chances of winning the show.

According to Cross, he did not expect to be the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner. Speaking further, the young man said he was, however, glad about how far he had come because he hoped to be the second or third runner up.

Cross spoke on his future plans and how he hopes to join entertainment and politics.

