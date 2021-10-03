BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Cross, has become the third finalist to be evicted from the reality show

The young man noted that he already didn’t expect to win and hoped to be top two or top three at least

Cross spoke on his relationship with Angel and said that he knew she was playing games

Yet another BBNaija Shine Ya Eye finalist, Cross, has also lost out on winning the N90 million grand prize.

The young man was the third finalist to get evicted from the reality show.

Cross stepped out on stage to speak with the show host, Ebuka, and shared his thoughts on his chances of winning the show.

BBNaija Finale: Cross gets evicted. Photos: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

According to Cross, he did not expect to be the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner. Speaking further, the young man said he was however glad about how far he had come because he hoped to be the second or third runner up.

Cross was then asked about his feelings for Angel and he noted that she had always been a darling to him.

He however also added that Angel was also playing games in the house and he let her do her thing.

Speaking on if there was still hope for an intimate relationship between them outside the show, Cross who didn’t seem so sure noted that she might have someone outside the house.

Cross spoke on his future plans and how he hopes to join entertainment and politics.

Social media users react

Internet users react to Cross' eviction. Read some of their comments below:

Badpandah_:

"I’m shocked though saw him as 3rd."

Callme_miracle_:

"My guy you are a winner ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

_Trenchekid_xx:

"We are happy to have brought you this far.. thanks to all of you that took your time to root for this guy, vote for him tirelessly you guys are all winners in one way we made 4th spot tho we didn’t earn the top prize but we earned a top 4 spot that’s also a feet many would have killed for.. and to the haters without you guys we wouldn’t have pushed this hard.. lobe you cross d boss."

Babyyybim:

"Actually in his mind, he thought he was gonna win."

Tolu_oO:

"He said she's a darling ."

Source: Legit