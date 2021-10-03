There was pandemonium in the early hours on Sunday, when some worshippers got electrocuted during church service

This happened in the early hours of Sunday, October 3, at the El-Adonai Evangelical Ministry, in the Abule Egba area of Lagos

The incident was triggered by an electric cable that touched the church's flag pole while some members were trying to fix it

A Sunday service at El-Adonai Evangelical Church in Abule-Egba, Lagos, ended on a sad note as an electric cable fell on worshippers.

Two adults and two teenagers were reportedly electrocuted in the incident that happened while service was ongoing.

Meanwhile, another report on the Facebook page of Lagos State Fire Service said about 6 male adults were electrocuted.

The incident at El-Adonai Evegenlical Ministry was reported at 07:34 hours Sunday morning. Photo credit: Lagos State Fire Service

How it happened

Witnesses who spoke to Daily Trust on condition of anonymity disclosed that the victims got electrocuted while trying to fix the church’s flag as they made way for some officials.

The flag’s pole was said to have touched the electrical cable which triggered the shock.

The identities of the victims are yet to be verified.

To prevent further damage to lives and properties, men of the state Fire Service were called in.

Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) officials were also reportedly contacted.

Confirming the incident, Adeseye Margaret, director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, said some of the victims were unconscious as of press time, Vanguard reports.

She stated:

“The Ikeja Electric Distribution Company has been informed and consequently de-energize power distribution to the environment while rescue operations continue amid youth restiveness and tense area.”

