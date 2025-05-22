Dangote Refinery has inked a new deal with Vinmar Group to export Dangote polypropylene into the international market

The $2 billion plant, with 830 mt capacity, started production in March 2025 and produces 25kg bags for the Nigerian market

Fatima Aliko, Dangote confirmed the partnership, saying the move will make the new firm a global brand

Dangote Refinery has announced a partnership with Vinmar Group, a global petrochemical distributor, to export Dangote polypropylene into the international market.

Dangote’s $2bn plant in Lagos, with a production capacity of 830 mt, began producing polypropylene in March 2025, packaging 25kg bags for the Nigerian market.

Aliko Dangote and his daughter Fatima plan to export a new product from the refinery.

Dangote refinery partners to export new product

Dangote Group’s executive director, commercial, Fatima Aliko Dangote, disclosed that the move shows the company’s drive to make Dangote polypropylene a world-class company.

According to her, the company’s partnership with Vinmar to introduce polypropylene into the international market follows Dangote’s products to become a global brand for quality and reliability.

The product is a type of plastic polymer made from the chemical compound propylene. The grades produced are made for key industries such as packaging, automotive, textiles, and construction due to their durability, lightweight nature and chemical resistance.

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria imports about 90% of its polypropylene needs, estimated at 250,000 metric tonnes per annum, with Nigerian manufacturers projecting that Dangote’s new polypropylene product could save Nigeria $267 million.

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has revealed that Dangote Refinery’s production of polypropylene, a key product in plastic-making, will revive Nigeria’s comatose textile industry and save the economy $267 million in import costs.

MAN’s director-general, Segun Kadir-Ajayi, stressed the struggles of the textile sector, a once-thriving industry, which employed over 25,000 workers in the northern region.

Kadir-Ajayi disclosed in a recent television interview that several companies were forced to shut down due to the absence of polypropylene production and the scarcity of FX for imports.

New facility produces 25kg bags

Business Insider reports that the new Dangote facility aims to meet local needs and become a net exporter of polypropylene.

In early May, the company said it is increasing production from 36 million to 52 million polypropylene bags monthly and is on course to raise that figure in the coming years.

Dangote Petroleum Limited will expand into markets in West, Central and Southern Africa with the new product.

Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, starts a new manufacturing venture. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

When fully functional, the facility will be Africa’s largest polypropylene production site, with two production units having a 500,000 mt production capacity annually and 330,000 mt per year, respectively.

Dangote set to introduce another product from the refinery

Legit.ng previously reported that the polypropylene unit at the Dangote oil refinery in Lagos had started. According to information obtained by The Punch, the polypropylene factory will shortly be formally unveiled.

According to S&P Global, one of the final unfinished tasks for the oil refinery and petrochemical complex in its commissioning sequence is the opening of Dangote's 830,000 metric tonnes per year polypropylene plant.

According to a trade source, the Dangote Group started proactively providing supplies of polypropylene as early as February.

