It is a happy day for retired Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Sikiru Smith and his family as he has been finally rescued from his abductors

The retired NAF chief had been kidnapped on the outskirts of Lagos on Monday, September 27, while he was supervising ongoing work

Smith's release has been confirmed by Hakeem Odumosu, the commissioner of police in Lagos state

Retired Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Sikiru Smith has reportedly regained freedom five days after he was abducted by unknown gunmen at Langbasa area of Lagos state.

The Nation reports that police operatives rescued Smith from the waterside at Langbasa where his kidnappers abandoned him around 4am on Saturday, October 2.

Confirming his release to The Nation, Lagos commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu, said Smith has been reunited with his family.

According to Odumosu, efforts are ongoing to apprehend those behind the kidnap.

The police commissioner said:

“There are certain information I cannot give you but I am confirming that he has been rescued and reunited with his family."

Odumosu disclosed that Smith was dropped at Langbasa waterside at about 4am with some other persons.

The police in the state could however not confirm if any money was paid for his release, Nigerian Tribune reports.

How Smith was kidnapped

Legit.ng had reported that a gang of masked gunmen kidnapped the retired AVM in the Ajah area of Lagos on Monday, September 27.

The former Chief of Logistics of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) was abducted while he was supervising ongoing work and whisked away in a boat to an unknown destination.

He was reported to have engaged in a struggle with the gunmen before he was subdued and taken away.

According to his driver, Corporal Odiji, who raised the alarm of the abduction of his boss through a minute and four seconds voice note, the gunmen who had masks on shot everywhere.

Police swing into action

The police in Lagos quickly deployed a special search team to rescue the retired NAF chief from his kidnappers.

A senior police source revealed that the police in Lagos set up a special team consisting of two marine and three special land operatives to comb the waterways in search of Smith.

