Members of the Young Professionals Forum of Nigeria protested at the Saudi Embassy in Abuja, demanding that former NNPCL CEO Mele Kyari be denied entry into Saudi Arabia

The group accused Kyari of fleeing Nigeria to evade anti-corruption investigations by the EFCC and ICPC

They submitted a petition urging the Kingdom to reject his visa requests and cooperate with Nigerian authorities to ensure accountability

Abuja, FCT - A coalition of over 1,000 young Nigerian professionals on Thursday, May 22, staged a protest at the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Abuja, calling for the denial of entry and possible deportation of the former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

The group, operating under the banner of the Young Professionals Forum of Nigeria, submitted a formal petition to Saudi officials, urging the Kingdom to reject any visa application or asylum request from Kyari, who is reportedly under preliminary investigation by Nigerian anti-corruption agencies.

Mele Kyari accused of seeking refuge in Saudi Arabia

Led by Barrister Sambari Benjamin and Comrade John Ndubuokwu, the protesters, comprising lawyers, doctors, engineers, and artisans, warned that Kyari is allegedly seeking refuge in Saudi Arabia to escape accountability in Nigeria.

“The EFCC and ICPC have reportedly begun probing Kyari’s dealings,” Sambari told journalists outside the Saudi Embassy in Abuja’s Maitama district.

“His current efforts to flee amount to an attempt to obstruct justice and undermine ongoing investigations.”

According to the petitioners, there are “strong indications” that Kyari may already be in Saudi Arabia or planning to use the country as a haven to avoid extradition and trial.

Group appeals for international cooperation

The group called on Saudi authorities to deny Kyari entry “under any guise—diplomatic, medical, religious, or commercial,” and urged close cooperation with Nigerian anti-graft agencies.

“We respectfully request your noble intervention in forestalling Mallam Mele Kyari from fleeing into the safety of your noble Kingdom,” the petition read in part.

“If allowed to stay in Saudi Arabia, he would be evading justice and undermining the principles of transparency and accountability championed by both our great nations.”

The petition referenced Islamic teachings against corruption, warning that sheltering individuals facing serious charges could damage the Kingdom’s reputation.

The demonstration in Abuja follows a similar protest held at the UAE embassy on Wednesday, May 21, and another last week by Nigerians in the United Kingdom, who gathered outside the Nigerian House in London, demanding Kyari return to face investigations.

The Young Professionals Forum urged Saudi Arabia to reaffirm its leadership in the Muslim world by rejecting any association with “characters like Mele Kyari,".

It stressed the need for “a united stance against corruption, economic sabotage, and impunity.”

World Bank indicts NNPC

Meanwhile, a new report by the World Bank said that the NNPC only remits half of the financial proceeds from petrol subsidy removal to the federation account due to debt arrears.

President Bola Tinubu announced the removal of the subsidy in 2023, tripling petrol prices. However, the move was projected to save Nigeria billions of dollars annually. The decision was part of the economic reforms of Tinubu’s government and was meant to free up funds for critical infrastructure and social intervention programmes.

However, in the World Bank’s latest report on Nigeria, the bank disclosed that the state oil firm has been transferring about 50% of the subsidy savings to the federation account, which is shared among the three tiers of government.

