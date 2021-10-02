Bandits in Niger on Friday, October 1, dealt a heavy blow to the state government by kidnapping one of its permanent secretaries

The victim is Ibrahim Garba Musa, the permanent secretary in the state's ministry of transportation

Musa was kidnapped alongside his granddaughter in Zuregu after the criminals broke into his house

The Nation reports that Musa was abducted by bandits in the Zugeru area of the state after a wedding celebration he attended.

The publication disclosed that gunmen made their way into the permanent secretary's house by breaking down the gate, Punch added.s

Speaking on the incident, the secretary to the state government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, said he is yet to confirm it.

However, Matane promised that the government would do its best to ensure the safe rescue of Musa.

Source: Legit