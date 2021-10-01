A man has sent social media into heated frenzy after announcing his 'marriage' to his beloved appliance, a rice cooker

The Indonesian man identified as Khoirul Anam described his 'bride' as one that doesn't talk much and cooks well

In viral photos he shared on his verified Facebook page, the man could be seen rocking wedding attire with the rice cooker

An Indonesian man has 'tied the knot' with his heartthrob, a rice cooker.

The man Khoirul Anam shared photos on his verified Facebook page capturing the moment he 'tied the knot' with the appliance on September 20.

He said his 'bride' doesn't talk much Photo Credit: Khoirul Anam

Source: Facebook

In the photos, the man rocked male wedding attire while he carried his 'bride' who was adorned with a female wedding gown.

Two other men who appeared to be marriage officials were spotted in the pictures. In another snap, the 'groom' could be seen filling what looks like a marriage register.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said the 'bride' doesn't talk much

Showering praises on his 'bride,' Anam said that his 'lover' doesn't talk much and is a great cook.

He said:

"She is white (fair), doesn't talk much, and great at cooking".

Anam however 'divorced' his rice cooker lover 4 days after announcing their union stressing that it could only cook.

Photos from the occasion was shared on Instagram by @ijeomadaisy and got Nigerians talking.

Nigerians react

@badboivenus__2372 said:

"What God cannot do does not exist."

@naijaplayboi remarked:

"Awww so cute make I go marry my kettle or pot "

@adepejuruth_cateringservice stated:

"So I should go marry my jollof rice turning stick.. Abi kini gbogbo radarada oshi yiiiii"

@blossomingsoul_01 opined:

"Aww he needs to check into an asylum. Mental health should be taken seriously o. "

@cobianoliefo

" this sounds satirical; especially for men that define wife material as "fair ladies that don't talk too much and are great at cooking"

Little girl expresses love to cow as she haves its meat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl had expressed love to cow as she ate its meat.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @ms_asoebi, the girl could be seen eating cow meat and apologising to the animal for eating it, saying she had to survive.

In her words:

"I love you cowee, I know I'm eating you, but I'm eating you to survive. I love you. What ever you look like, you will still be in my heart."

Source: Legit.ng