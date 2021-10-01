Nigeria is in the mood for celebrations as the country marks its 61st Independence Anniversary on Saturday, October 1

The mood of the nation is not lost on Hon. Mathias Aliu, councillor representing Wuse Ward in the Nigerian capital, Abuja

To celebrate the day, the public official used the opportunity to fete his constituents and put smiles on their faces

AMAC - Hon. Mathias Aliu, councillor representing Wuse Ward and deputy majority leader, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has urged Nigerian youths to have hope and be motivated, no matter the obstacles that they face now.

Aliu made the statement while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of an empowerment programme he organised to mark Nigeria's 61st Independence Anniversary in Abuja.

Hon. Mathias Aliu presenting gift items to the beneficiaries. Photo credit: AMAC

His words:

“Today is Nigeria's independence and we are in the mood for celebration, and every year, since I assumed office as councillor, on Independence Day, I always call my people to celebrate with them and to assist them with the little that I have. And to support them and their families. That's the reason why I am here today.

“Since I assumed office, we have had a couple of empowerment programmes, the last time, I empowered about 250 people in poultry, in bakery, in fish farming and so on. Also, there are kids that we have given scholarships to go to school.

“There are also those that we have trained in one or two skills acquisition. I want to touch people's lives. That's why I am doing all these.”

Speaking on leadership at the federal level, he said:

“I want to thank our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari for all he is doing. You know, leadership is something that is very complex. He is trying his best. But you know we have ups and downs.

“But when you weigh the options, there are some positive sides and there are some sides that are having one or two negativity.

“But, I believe, with the person we have at the helm of affairs, Nigerians should support him, instead of criticisms all the time, let's support him and I know with time, things will get better.

“All over the world, countries are facing difficulties, Nigeria won't be different. But, we believe that with the leadership we have, things will improve.

“I want Nigerian youths to have hope, to be motivated, no matter the obstacles that they face now, let them have hope that things are going to get better. Let them work hard and desist from any dubious ways.”

Hon. Aliu speaks on APC policies

Hon. Aliu had earlier said the policies of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are transforming the lives of Nigerians across the country.

He said the progress that has been made by the Buhari administration in various sectors of the country's economy “is unprecedented.”

He added that the APC needs all the support it could get from Nigerians because the party has the capacity to make life better for citizens.

