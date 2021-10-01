Waka Waka singer Shakira has shared that she was attacked by two wild pigs while walking with her son in Barcelona

The pop artist shares her eight-year-old son with her footballer bae Gerard Piqué who plays for soccer giants, Barcelona

The popular musician took to Instagram stories to let her fans in on the awkward moment that took place in a park in Spain

Pop singer Shakira has reportedly been attacked by two wild pigs. The Waka Waka hitmaker was walking with her son, 8, in Barcelona, Spain, when the incident happened.

Shakira said she was walking in a park in Barcelona when wild pigs took her bag. Image: @shakira

Source: UGC

The Colombian-born singer's baby daddy is Gerard Piqué. He is a defender for soccer club, Barcelona. She was taking a stroll with their son in the park when the pair of boars appeared from nowhere and took her bag.

BBC reports that the wild animals disappeared into the woods with the superstar's bag, which had her cellphone in it. She took to her Instagram stories to share her strange story with the world, according to the publication.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Her bag had been torn apart when she finally recovered it. The songstress, who performed in Mzansi in 2010 during the FIFA Soccer World Cup, said the pigs destroyed "everything".

Shakira, who featured Mzansi music band Freshlyground, sang Waka Waka in front of thousands of people during the opening and closing ceremonies of the soccer tournament.

Shakira and her kids make rare appearance in dance video

In other news about the musician, Legit.ng reported that Shakira recorded herself dancing with her two sons and shared the video on all her social media platforms.

The three were dancing to J Balvin's song and doing matching dance moves that got fans amused by their choreography.

The 44-year-old's fans complimented her for being a fun mom and sharing cute moments with the kids, whom she shares with footballer Gerard Pique.

As expected, the video stirred different reactions from fans and followers of the international superstar who were excited to see her having a moment with her children.

Many left lovely remarks in the singer's comment section.

Source: Legit Newspaper