Passenger traffic at Nigerian airports grew substantially in Q2, 2021 compared to the same time in 2020

Although, the significant increase can be attributed to the travel restrictions place in the better part of 2020

However, this does not change the reality that many young Nigerians think that leaving the country gives them a better chance of success.

The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed Nigerian Airports recorded a high number of passengers leaving the country between the months of April and June 2021.

NBS report which was released on Thursday, and titled Air Transportation Statistics show that a total of 232,501 passengers left the country in three months (April to June), representing the highest number of departures the country has seen in five quarters, (April 2020 -June 2021).

Under the foreign movement statistics, NBS noted that departures from various airports across the country in the second quarter of 2021 rose by 1,338.48% when compared to the 16,163 (departure) recorded in the same period of 2020.

Credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The growth performance was however driven by the lockdown and restrictions that were imposed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The report stated:

“On a Year-on-Year basis, foreign movement statistics for second quarter 2021 was 220,171 (arrival) and 232,501 (departure) as against 3,699 (arrival) and 16,163 (departure) recorded in second quarter 2020.

“Similarly, under domestic passenger’s movement, arrival in second quarter 2021 stood at 1,375,002 and departure at 1,381,696, as against 1,274,350 arrival and 1,247,797 departure recorded in Q1 2021."

Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos state record the highest number of passengers with a total of 335,841 passengers (162,720-arrival, 173,121-departure) in the period.

This was followed by Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport, Abuja, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano state, Port Harcourt International Airport, and Maiduguri international Airport with 110,266, 6,443, 92, 30 passengers respectively.

The number of arrivals at the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport, was 54,454, while departure was 55,812.

Kano International Airport, Port Harcourt International Airport, and Maiduguri International Airport each had 2,942, 43, 12 arrivals and 3,501, 49, 18 departures during the period under review.

Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport (SMICA)

According to an old picture, the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport (SMICA) in Imo state was built with the help of locals.

The airport, which is located in the state's Ngor Okpala local government, serves destinations all across the country, including Nnewi in Anambra and Arochukwu in Abia, but few people are aware of its intriguing history.

Sam Mbakwe airport was actually constructed thanks to contributions and levies paid and given by indigenes of the state, Wikipedia confirms.

Source: Legit