Veteran reggae star, Daddy Showkey has shared the secret to his ageless body as he recommends a new herbal drink for his fans

The musician demonstrated the process of making Okra tea and declared its consumption good for the body

Fans have reacted differently to the new okra tea with many demanding the real health benefits of the drink

Popular Nigerian singer, John Asiemo better known as Daddy Showkey has shared a secret of how a herbal mixture called okra tea is good for the body system.

Daddy Showkey recommends Okra Tea. Credit: @daddyshowky.

Source: Instagram

Daddy Showkey did a video demonstration of the process of making the said tea on his verified Instagram page and passed it good for consumption without giving details of its exact value to the body system.

He explained that fans should cut okra fruits in a cup of hot water, add a cube of garlic stir them together, then cover it and allow it to steam for some minutes.

He captioned the video as:

"Good for the body take it before you go to bed."

Check out the video demonstrating the process of making okra tea posted by Daddy Showkey below:

Fans reaction

The video of Daddy Showkey's new okra tea got mixed reactions from fans. Some felt it isn't backed up with facts, others said it is not good for a certain gender, and some others mentioned its usefulness while the rest were indifferent.

Legit.ng captioned some of their reactions, read below:

Mizsthicknesz:

"Okro is bae, but I never try am as tea."

Officialkeppyekpenyong:

"I drink mine differently. I leave it overnight and drink the syrup in the morning."

Mizgold2:

"Sir please what does it cure."

Uniquecrystal:

"Oga this is not good for a man make ur research well plz is good for women for fertility and to ovulate well."

Tessyzik:

"Okro soup is better."

Legal_tenderdaily:

"At first you drank Skushies, Now Okro and hot water, you nor dey even talk their advantage or disadvantage, You’ll only say it’s good for the body, Pele oo Doctor."

Starbros1:

"Good for high blood pressure."

Eminencejoe:

"Whether u like it or not by 3021 non of us here will be alive, if u like mix okro with ogbono and ginger."

Royalaffairs_realtors

"It's good for a woman trying to conceive and also good for sugar level"

Source: Legit