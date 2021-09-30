The PPMC remains a vital asset critical to the delivery of energy sufficiency to the Nigerian nation at all times

The new helmsman at the affairs of the company have been described as a thorough-bred professional

The Northern Professional Network says Isiyaku Abdullahi, the newly appointed MD in the PPMC will change the fortunes of the company positively

FCT, Abuja - A group, Northern Professional Network, has described the newly appointed Managing Director of Pipelines and Product Marketing Company, PPMC, Isiyaku Abdullahi as a game-changer.

The group in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, September 30 by its spokesman, Mustapha Sale, described Abdullahi as:

“A go-getter, who possesses immense attributes required to sustain and expand the ongoing reforms in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.”

Quoting the chairman of the Network, Hamid Ardo, Sale said he commended the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, on the new wave of transparency and reforms being implemented to reposition the corporation.

Ardo said:

“We have been watching the career progression of Mr. Abdullahi for some time and he has proved beyond reasonable doubt his capacity and competence in financial management and public administration.

“As a Group General Manager, Accounts of the NNPC, he has supported the GMD in the renewed effort to ensure transparency in the hitherto opaque corporation.”

He stated that he is confident that with Abdullahi at the helm of PPMC, the all-round availability of petroleum products in the country is guaranteed.

He added:

“PPMC is the artery of the nation’s economy because energy availability, sustainability, and distribution are key factors in driving the nation’s economy.

“As such, Mr. Kyari made the right choice in appointing Mr. Isiaku Abdullahi as the MD having even served on the board of the Organisation, which all-year-round fuel availability to drive the economy.”

He described the new MD as a man of vision, who will bring his immense wealth of experience to bear on managing to PPMC to attain NNPC constitutional responsibility in ensuring energy availability at all times.

Buhari appoints Ararume, others to board of NNPC Limited

In a related development, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume was recently appointed as the chairman of the board of the NNPC.

The incorporation of the NNPC is in line with section 53(1) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

Kyari, the group managing director of the NNPC is the chief executive officer of the board while Umar I. Ajiya was appointed as its chief financial officer.

