Following massive speculation that the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, is pregnant, Royal experts have denied the reports

According to various media outlets, Middleton’s absence from the public eye has fuelled the rumours that she is expecting her fourth child

However, Nick Bullen says Middleton and Prince William are focusing on their charity work and not planning to have a child anytime soon

Despite media reports suggesting otherwise, experts have rubbished the rumours that Kate Middleton is expecting her fourth child.

The Duchess of Cambridge was recently spotted at Ulster University.

Royal experts have denied that Kate Middleton is expecting a baby. Image: @dukeandduchessofcambridge/Instagram

Source: UGC

In a recent trip with her husband, Prince William, the stunning lady's charming looks fuelled the reports that she is pregnant, especially after spending some time away from the spotlight.

According to various English media publications, the Duchess of Cambridge is not expecting a baby and she is enjoying herself behind the scenes.

It is reported by Express that both Kate and William visited Derry-Londonderry for the first time on Wednesday and they made a stop at Ulster University’s Magee Campus, where they met students and staff.

Royal commentator addresses Kate Middleton pregnancy rumours

The website has it that opting to indulge in an alcoholic drink in a public space was a move to address the speculation that she had kept out of the public eye simply because she was suffering from early pregnancy complications such as morning sickness. Russell Myers as he was quoted by Australia Today. He said:

"I think that the Duchess isn't pregnant, I think that some people have been asking the question of where has Kate been?”

At the same time, Nick Bullen is also known as a Royal expert and he’s quoted adding that the couple is not focusing on having a child. He added:

"Both of them turn 40 next year. They are really keen to be promoting their charities, their initiatives, their foundation. I think for them, the next 12 months are all about the work, is not about a new baby."

On the same topic, GoodtoKnow has it that the stunner attended the premiere of James Bond’s film, No Time to Die, and wowed the guests.

Although she is said to be spending time with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis during their summer break from Thomas’s Battersea, some of her fans are of the opinion that her absence could be due to expecting baby number four.

Source: Legit Newspaper