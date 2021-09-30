5 Nigerian Men who Bagged First Class and their Cute Photos that Got Ladies Staring
Graduating with a first class is an achievement that shouldn't be left uncelebrated. Hard work, sleepless nights, perseverance and determination are what go into achieving this feat.
A lot of Nigerians have celebrated bagging a first class in recent times, and have been hailed online.
Legit.ng presents five of such Nigerian men.
1. Chijioke Ukomadu
A Nigerian man identified as Chijioke Ukomadu graduated with a first class in law from the Afe Babalola University.
The young man, who celebrated his feat online, also got the Prof Samaranda Olarinde Prize for the Best Male Graduating Student.
2. Toheeb Ojuolape
Toheeb Ojuolape celebrated graduating with first class honours in petroleum engineering from the University of Ibadan.
The young man, who made the disclosure on his Twitter page, shared adorable graduation photos of himself.
In his words:
"B.Sc (First Class Honors), Petroleum Engineering, University of Ibadan while simultaneously scaling a multiple-award winning startup that is currently available in 6 African countries and building my skills as a Software Engineer. Grateful to God!"
3. Toluwanimi Adegboyega Olorunnisola
A young Nigerian man, Toluwanimi Adegboyega Olorunnisola, bagged a first class in industrial and production engineering.
Toluwanimi shared amazing graduation photos of himself online. In the photos, he was dressed in his engineering overall and safety helmet.
4. Ofidhe Yolemeno
A Nigerian man identified as Ofidhe Yolemeno bagged first class honours from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).
The UNILAG graduate of pharmacy made the disclosure on Thursday, August 6, as he shared photos of his induction.
5. Oluwajuwonlo Afolabi
A young man identified as Oluwajuwonlo Afolabi was celebrated on social media after bagging a B.A (Ed) degree in Communication and Language Arts from the University of Ibadan.
LinkedIn users celebrated the Nigerian man after he shared the good news on the social media platform on Thursday, April 8.
