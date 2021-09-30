Music producer Don Jazzy was among high-profile guests who showed up for BBNaija Mercy Eke’s 28th birthday party

A video making the rounds in the online community captured the moment Don Jazzy respectfully greeted veteran entertainer, Charly Boy

Don Jazzy’s show of humility and respect for his senior colleagues left many Nigerians impressed with him

Music executive and Mavin Record boss, Don Jazzy, graced the lavish birthday party of former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Mercy Eke.

The much-loved music producer was spotted in a video that has now gone viral, showing his respects to senior colleague and veteran entertainer, Charly Boy.

Don Jazzy shows respect for Charly Boy at Mercy Eke’s birthday party. Photo: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

The clip captured the moment Don Jazzy went on one knee as he greeted the legendary Area Fada. This was followed by the two locking hands before they started conversing.

Watch the video as sighted online below:

Social media users react

As expected, the display of humility and respect from Don Jazzy stirred reactions from Nigerians in the online community.

Read what people had to say below:

theluxurycommodity.nig wrote:

"I love this man too humble."

traeyzwhyte said:

"Normally he should !!! . Charly is a soon to be 71 years old child !!!!"

farlexosha said:

"Don too humble!"

colaman_official said:

"We must pay homage to our legends."

daddywhite_owb said:

"Charly Man is same age with my grandpa and my grandpa is well respected at the village elder council so, he should greet him well."

light_oyije said:

"Humble here and there. Is area father his mate? His last child is older than don jazzy."

tosin_omoteye wrote:

"Charly boy na grandpa o. He fit born jazzy self"

