Former BBNaija housemate Prince has got some beautiful messages and prayers for his dad, King Eze Enwerem

The reality star took fans through the journey of how his dad has been an integral part of his life journey and appreciated him in a long epistle on his birthday

The Royal Prince was full of praise for his dad and referred to him as a great king to the people he rules over, fans and colleagues have also joined him in the celebration

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown edition housemate, Prince Nelson has paid an emotional tribute to his dad, His Royal Highness King Eze L.M Enwerem the Ebi of Ebie Land on his birthday.

The Royal reality star shared photos of his dad on his verified Instagram page and showered him with beautiful words on his birthday.

An appreciative Prince thanked his dad for all has done for him. According to him:

"Dearest Daddy, You have been nothing short of an amazing Dad. So many things you taught me growing up are evident now in the kind of man I am now (and I still remember how I’ll always grumble and you’ll reply with “don’t worry you’ll appreciate it when you grow up). Thank you for giving us your children the best."

He also said appreciated his dad for being a good king:

"Thank you For being an amazing Dad and not just a father, for being a great and just King to your people." I wish you many more happy, healthy, wealthy years to come My father , my King. I Love You."

Fans and celebrity reactions

A couple of Prince's fans and his colleagues have joined him in celebrating his dad on his birthday.

Fans and celebrity reactions

Iamlucyedet:

"Woooow today is loaded! Happy birthday to yours my dear friend."

trikytee:

"Happy birthday your royal highness may your days and your reign be long."

Emmanuelumohjr_:

"Happy birthday daddy."

Iykedavince:

"Happy birthday Dad,i love ❤ u. From one of your dear Sons - iyke."

Doczeroe:

"Happy birthday to His Royal Highness, many more years in good health of mind and body."

I may run for president in the future, BBNaija's Prince reveals

BBNaija lockdown edition housemate, Prince Nelson has revealed his desire to run for Nigeria's presidency in the future.

He made this revelation during an Interview with Legit.ng when he was asked about his plans for the future.

He made it known that he will be running for president later in life as the world needs young leaders to take things to a whole new level.

