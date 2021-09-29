Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has taken to social media to celebrate his only son, Ifeanyi, on National Son’s Day

The music star shared an adorable photo of his baby boy and internet users cannot help but gush over it

Not stopping there, fans started to debate on which parent Ifeanyi most looked like between Davido and Chioma

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, took to social media to celebrate his heir, Ifeanyi, on National Son’s Day taking place on September 29.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Risky crooner posted an adorable photo of his baby boy.

See a screenshot of Ifeanyi’s photo below:

Davido celebrates only male child Ifeanyi on National Son's Day. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

It wasn’t long before the cute snap went viral online and internet users couldn’t help but comment on which parent the little boy most looked like.

While some fans noted that little Ifeanyi looks more like Davido, seeing as the singer is famous for having lookalike kids, others noted that the young boy seems to greatly resemble his mother, Chioma.

Fans speak on if Ifeanyi looks more like Davido or Chioma. Photos: @thechefchi, @davido

Source: Instagram

Social media users react

Read some of their reactions to the trending photo below:

Iam_azuka:

"Look at him from the side see chioma, from the corner you will see David."

Gistholics_naija:

"A mixture of OBO and Chioma noni."

Juwon_debbie:

"Looks exactly like Botha cause they look somehow alike ."

Mercy_dineni:

"He has both the parents face."

Pm_randoms_:

"Definitely Chioma."

Iammikeye60:

"He looks like Hailey."

Davido allows Ifeanyi meet massive crowd

Music star Davido seems to have completed his vacation with his firstborn daughter, Imade, in London as a new post on his page shows that the singer has returned to Nigeria.

Interestingly, the father of three wasted no time in meeting up with his only son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Davido took to his Instastory channel with a video showing the moment he allowed a massive crowd of excited fans to see Ifeanyi for just about six seconds.

The little man had a surprising look on his face before he was carried into a car by one of Davido’s crew members.

Sharing the clip on his page, the proud dad noted that his son has met the streets, adding that Ifeanyi blushed during the brief meeting.

