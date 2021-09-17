Singer Davido is back in Nigeria and it appears his first call was to check up on his only son Ifeanyi

The doting dad took to his Instastory channel showing the moment he allowed a massive crowd of fans to see his boy for a few seconds

Sharing the clip on his page, the music star noted that his little boy has now met with the ‘streets’

Music star Davido seems to have completed his vacation with his firstborn daughter, Imade, in London as a new post on his page shows that the singer has returned to Nigeria.

Interestingly, the father of three wasted no time in meeting up with his only son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Davido allows son Ifeanyi to meet fans for few seconds. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido took to his Instastory channel with a video showing the moment he allowed a massive crowd of excited fans to see Ifeanyi for just about six seconds.

The little man had a surprising look on his face before he was carried into a car by one of Davido’s crew members.

Sharing the clip on his page, the proud dad noted that his son has met the streets, adding that Ifeanyi blushed during the brief meeting.

Social media users who came across the video couldn't help but point out how the little man is already getting famous at a young age.

dumebiblog said:

"Some children sabi waka sha, this one just waka enter fame and plenty money."

saint_nonso said:

"This boy don blow pass some Naija celeb."

blessing_oyakhilome said:

"Even me , I am blushing."

don.ibrahim96 said:

"Guess He Was Amazed To See The Crowd."

mignonne_boss said:

"Imagine living like this everyday… the struggle! Can I breathe pls!! Ifeanyi is so cute!"

