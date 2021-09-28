BBNaija evicted housemate, Saga, has shed more light on his relationship with Nini during the reality show

The young man revealed to Ebuka that Biggie’s prank of Nini ‘disappearing’ from the house really affected him

According to him, they had a brief fight just before her disappearance and he felt it was because of him

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Saga, has continued to get fans talking about his relationship with Nini even after his eviction from the reality show.

To start off his media rounds, Saga was opportune to speak with the show host, Ebuka, and he explained why he was greatly affected by Big Brother’s prank during the show.

Recall that Big Brother had instructed Nini to secretly leave the house for 24 hours and she agreed. This led to the housemates looking for her, especially Saga, who even shed uncontrollable tears and held a protest in front of the Diary Room.

BBNaija's Saga speaks about Nini. Photos: @bigbronaija, Africa Magic

Source: Instagram

While speaking with Ebuka, Saga recounted that he and Nini had a fight just before her disappearance and it was a funny one because he did not understand it.

We had a fight before her disappearance

According to him, they both had a very good connection during the show and he felt she could have talked to him about things before she suddenly went missing.

He said:

“We had a fight that I didn’t really understand because usually she’s have my back in situations like that so I was disappointed that she acted that way. We had a talk and she told me she was having a very bad day, a lot of emotions running through her head and she doesn’t want my wahala, and then she disappears in two minutes.”

Speaking further, Saga noted that he wanted clarity which led to him knocking on the Diary Room door to get answers to his questions. The housemate said he was emotional because he wondered why Nini didn’t talk to him about it.

He wondered if it was because of their fight or if he was that bad.

See the video below:

Social media users react

Internet users had different things to say about Saga's explanation after Nini's disappearance. While some of them jeered at him, others said he is a man with a good heart.

Read some comments below:

Portiacute1:

"To be honest, having a man like Saga in ur life will make a woman be happy in her relationship."

Ememokwo:

"A man with a heart like Saga's dear Lord. Not afraid to show his vulnerabilities. Emotionally available. Not a slave to his pride and egos. Never hiding that he loves me to bits. Amen! ..Thank you Lord!❤️."

Doyouknowchioma:

"Every woman deserves a man like saga. Y’all just love toxicity so much. It’s sad. Go fix your trauma issues."

Kvngsolomon_:

"Yen yen yen Abeg getat ."

Pbellebeautyng:

"We love how u love and cared for her ! Thank you saga for being to loving . Men like u are hard to come by these days . Continue being urself . No let trolls make you change . I wish it was mutual it would be been the most beautiful ship."

Interesting.

Nini insists she wasn't aware Saga felt more than friendship for her

Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Anita Singh popularly known as Nini, revealed to show host, Ebuka that she never knew Saga liked her more than mere friendship.

Saga and Nini made headlines for their romantic moments while they occupied the Big Brother house and many of their fans predicted they are going to take it beyond the house.

Nini who always talked about her boyfriend while she was in the house said she would like to go back and continue with him.

