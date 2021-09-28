As part of its efforts of assisting foreigners by creating a short term relief grant, the United Kingdom has again rolled out opportunities

Amid the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK gives out opportunities for foreigners saying it needs 10,500 workers

The UK government revealed further that recruitment for short-term truck drivers and poultry workers will begin in October with valid visas through December

Recently, The United Kingdom (UK) says it will grant 10,500 short-term work visas to foreign truck drivers and poultry workers until Christmas 2021, The Cable reported.

The Department for Transport in a statement over the weekend revealed that 5,000 heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers will be able to come to work in the UK for 3 months in the run-up to Christmas to provide “short-term relief for the haulage industry”.

Some 5,500 poultry workers will also be added to the visa scheme to “avoid any potential further pressures on the food industry during this exceptional period.

The UK government said recruitment for additional short-term truck drivers and poultry workers will begin in October with visas valid until Friday, December 24, Christmas eve.

Grant Shapps, UK transport secretary, said the visa scheme would ease the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country’s haulage and food industry.

Shapps said:

“This package of measures builds on the important work we have already done to ease this global crisis in the UK, and this government continues to do everything we can to help the haulage and food industries contend with the HGV (heavy goods vehicle) driver shortage.

“We are acting now, but the industries must also play their part with working conditions continuing to improve, and the deserved salary increases continuing to be maintained for companies to retain new drivers.

“After a very difficult 18 months, I know how important this Christmas is for all of us and that’s why we’re taking these steps at the earliest opportunity to ensure preparations remain on track.”

Meanwhile, the shortage of truck drivers in the UK has been exacerbated by the pandemic, an ageing workforce, poor working conditions, and post-Brexit immigration policy thus affecting deliveries and logistics, a report by BBC News also indicate.

