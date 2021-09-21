Jan Goldberger, Harry Spiro, and Sir Ben Helfgott were among 23 teenagers who got refuge at Holmhurst House

The three started life as British citizens at the hostel and became family as all their relatives were lost or displaced

Recently, the old men together with their current families met and shared photos in the same home

Three men, Jan Goldberger, Harry Spiro, and Sir Ben Helfgott, reunited again after 70 years apart.

The three were among a group of Jewish teenage boys who were given refuge in Loughton, Essex, back in 1946 after they were brought to Britain the previous year, according to Mirror.

They had survived the Holocaust, which was the genocide of European Jews during World War II.

L to R: Holocaust survivors Sir Ben Helfgott, Jan Goldberger and Harry Spiro. Photo: David Dyson/Mirror.

The three stayed at concentration camps and were all orphaned, finding rescue at Holmhurst House with other 23 teenagers.

Here, they started their lives as British citizens, and the three, known as the Loughton Boys, were reunited last week at the mansion they lived in, which is now privately owned.

The three men, who are now in their mid-90s, were joined by their children and grandchildren in photos at the mansion as they recalled their times at the home.

Jan shared his experience at the hostel, saying he could roam freely but was still finding it hard to believe that he had lost all his family.

He said they did not mix with people from the outside, but they were like brothers.

Jan went on to train as a tailor and had three children with his wife, Sara.

Sir Ben used sports to overcome his trauma and represented Great Britain in the Olympics as a weightlifter. He was later knighted in 2018.

